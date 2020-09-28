Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.18. 28,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.40. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158,186 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

