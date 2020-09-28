Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVASF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cielo in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Cielo stock remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Cielo has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Cielo Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Analyst Recommendations for Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

