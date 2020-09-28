Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Up 189.0% in September

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 189.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE CCX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 1,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,202. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile
