Chronologic (DAY) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $296,555.71 and $319.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00249912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.01587564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00187803 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,374,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,028 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

