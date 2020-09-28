China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in September

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Monday. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Company Profile

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners.

