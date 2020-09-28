China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in September

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Monday. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Company Profile
