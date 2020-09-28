China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CRHKY stock remained flat at $$12.95 during midday trading on Monday. China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 78 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business.

