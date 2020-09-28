China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 65.3% in September

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the August 31st total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Recycling Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,675. China Recycling Energy has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

