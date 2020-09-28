Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in September

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the August 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.91. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.