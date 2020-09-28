CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Update

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 177.0% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 4,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,376. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CELYAD SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CYAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

