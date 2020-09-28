Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Navigator (NASDAQ:NVGS) Critical Survey

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Navigator -3.56% -0.16% -0.08%

This table compares Castor Maritime and Navigator’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.06 $1.09 million N/A N/A Navigator $301.39 million 1.52 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -29.21

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navigator.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Castor Maritime and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Navigator on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

