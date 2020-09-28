Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a growth of 7,763.0% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRM opened at $0.15 on Monday. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

