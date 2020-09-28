Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Barclays currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.24.

NYSE CCL opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.94. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 92.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Carnival by 98.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Carnival by 65.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carnival by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

