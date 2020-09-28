CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

