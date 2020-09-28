Capital One Financial Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 387,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

