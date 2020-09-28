Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDS opened at $0.37 on Monday. Cannabis Sativa has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

In other news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 47,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $27,850.95.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

