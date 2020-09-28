Canaccord Genuity Increases Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) Price Target to C$0.25

Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Nulegacy Gold stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.06, a current ratio of 43.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. Nulegacy Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.24.
About Nulegacy Gold
Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nulegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nulegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.