Canaccord Genuity Increases Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) Price Target to C$0.25

Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Nulegacy Gold stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.06, a current ratio of 43.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. Nulegacy Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.24.

About Nulegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

