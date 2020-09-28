Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.50

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$67.50 and last traded at C$67.50, with a volume of 16649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.69.

CGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd will post 3.0900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.80, for a total transaction of C$64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,138,270.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.01, for a total value of C$372,832.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,942.35. Insiders sold 15,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,129 over the last ninety days.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

