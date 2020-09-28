Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Cut to Tender at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.89.

Shares of CFW opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$91.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

