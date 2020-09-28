Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the August 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,947,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 407,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $15,072,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,904,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 495,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period.

CSQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 9,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

