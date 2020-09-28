Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Down 76.1% in September

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,069. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.
About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
