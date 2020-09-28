Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 1,431.4% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 1,431.4% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $30.26 on Monday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

