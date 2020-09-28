Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 1,431.4% in September

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 1,431.4% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $30.26 on Monday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.
Bunzl Company Profile
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.