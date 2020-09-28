BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BTGOF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,184. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

