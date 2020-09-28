BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCUCY. Goldman Sachs Group cut BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

