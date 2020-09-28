Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $66.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

BIP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. 10,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,876,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20,509.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,273,000 after buying an additional 2,257,855 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,508,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,185,000 after buying an additional 2,095,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,482,000 after buying an additional 1,755,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

