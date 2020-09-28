Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.04.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

