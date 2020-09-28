Brokerages Set EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Price Target at $63.67

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NPO traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

