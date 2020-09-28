Brokerages Set AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Target Price at $26.80

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Michael Kim sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $216,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $256,580.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,373.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $940,325 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. 2,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 1.19.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

