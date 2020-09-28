Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.98. Oracle posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Oracle stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,349,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,945,247. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,129,673 shares of company stock valued at $63,156,167. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 828,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,768,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,868,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 61,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $214,893,000 after acquiring an additional 162,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,563,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $196,925,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

