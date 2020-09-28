Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.95 Million

Brokerages expect that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report $91.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the highest is $94.84 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $90.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $365.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.80 million to $374.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $352.70 million, with estimates ranging from $340.79 million to $360.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 697,215 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 139,320 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,296. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $731.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

