Brokerages Expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.68. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.37 million, a PE ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

