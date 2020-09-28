Brokerages Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.59 Million

Analysts forecast that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will announce $39.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.65 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $42.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $162.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $162.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $165.47 million, with estimates ranging from $164.93 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of PRGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,078. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.