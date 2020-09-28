Brokerages Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $24.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. IMPINJ posted sales of $40.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year sales of $127.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $128.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.47 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $26.44. 4,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.32. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 860.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IMPINJ by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

