Brokerages Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.26). IMPINJ reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PI traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 4,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.32.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IMPINJ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.