Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.17. G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 18,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,637. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $459.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

