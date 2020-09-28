Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMY. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

