BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 77.5% in September

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Monday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. BrewBilt Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 217.33%.

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

