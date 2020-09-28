BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 77.5% in September

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020 // Comments off

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Monday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. BrewBilt Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 217.33%.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.