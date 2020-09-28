BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $9.50 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $995.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5,771.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 65.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

