Boyd Group Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
TSE:BYD opened at C$203.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$193.03. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$231.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93.
Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.8190216 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Boyd Group Income Fund
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
