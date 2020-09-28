Boyd Group Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:BYD opened at C$203.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$193.03. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$231.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.8190216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.78.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.