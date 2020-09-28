BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
BOS Better OnLine Sol stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.73.
About BOS Better OnLine Sol
