BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BOS Better OnLine Sol stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

