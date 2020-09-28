Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNSO stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Bonso Electronics International has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Bonso Electronics International alerts:

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.