Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BNSO stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Bonso Electronics International has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Bonso Electronics International
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.