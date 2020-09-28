Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 203.1% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Boc Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Boc Hong Kong stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boc Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

