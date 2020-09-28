BMO Capital Markets Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $96.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.