BMO Capital Markets Increases Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $48.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

NYSE:BEP opened at $48.35 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

