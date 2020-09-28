BMO Capital Markets Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $250.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.65.

NYSE:ACN opened at $214.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day moving average is $202.71. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,221 shares of company stock worth $2,941,402. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

