BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. BMC Stock reported sales of $964.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of BMCH traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BMC Stock by 73.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in BMC Stock by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

