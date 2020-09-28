Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) Insider Purchases A$24,047.79 in Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 26,631 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,047.79 ($17,177.00).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 27,155 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Company Profile

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

