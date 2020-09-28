Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 101.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.4%.
Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.19. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,906 shares of company stock worth $166,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
