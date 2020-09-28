Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 101.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.4%.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.19. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,906 shares of company stock worth $166,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

