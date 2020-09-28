Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BSD stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.
Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
