Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSD stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

