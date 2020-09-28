BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BST stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 621.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $234,000.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

