BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 62.7% in September

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 326.8% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 1,103,797 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 40.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 346,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 913,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 57,846 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 728,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,031. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

